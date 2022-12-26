UAE Reveals Truth Behind Reports of Visa Ban on Pakistani Cities

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 26, 2022 | 2:06 pm

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has disputed media reports that it has banned several Pakistani cities from acquiring visit visas.

The development follows media claims that went viral on social media alleging that 24 Pakistani cities have been banned from obtaining visit visas due to fraud by travel agents who send tourists on work visas while falsely claiming that they are being sent on visit visas.

As quoted by Geo News, the Consulate General of the UAE Consulate Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, revealed that the UAE government has not placed such a ban on Pakistani cities.

He confirmed that he personally provided visas to residents of those ‘restricted’ cities at the UAE’s Consulate in Karachi. He also stated that such rumors are frequently disseminated.

Here is the list of those 24 cities mentioned in the false media reports:

Sr. City
1. Abbottabad
2. Attock
3. Bajaur Agency
4. Chakwal
5. Dera Ghazi Khan
6. Dera Ismail Khan
7. Hangu
8. Hunza
9. Quetta
10. Kasur
11. Kohat
12. Kotli
13. Khushab
14. Khurrum Agency
15. Larkana
16. Mohmand Agency
17. Muzaffargarh
18. Nawabshah
19. Parachinar
20. Sahiwal
21. Sargodha
22. Sheikhupura
23. Skardu
24. Sukkur

Via Geo News

