KP Anti-Corruption Department Made 141 Arrests in 2022

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) anti-corruption bureau detained 141 government personnel in 2022.

As reported in the KP anti-corruption survey 2022, the province received a total of 1,561 corruption accusations.

The anti-corruption unit has retrieved Rs. 60 million from detained government workers.

Based on the report, the anti-corruption office also filed 16 first information reports (FIRs) in various situations.

Furthermore, hundreds of officers and other government agents were mentioned in this report.

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an inquiry into potential corruption in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The accountability bureau stated in a Call-Up notice that the former DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) will be questioned for possible wrongdoing in the project.

In related news, according to an annual report issued earlier this month by Transparency International (TI) Pakistan, the police are considered to be the most corrupt sector at the national level, accompanied by tendering and contracting, judiciary, and education, in that order.