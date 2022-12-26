Pakistan Signs 9 MoUs With Uzbekistan

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar signed different MoUs with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich here on Monday.
The signing meeting was co-chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce Pakistan, and Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister —Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Uzbekistan.
The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the initiatives undertaken between the two countries and prepare an action plan to enhance the trade turnover to USD 1 Billion.
The two sides agreed on the following points and a Joint Action Plan proposed by Uzbekistan.
- Implementation of Pak-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement w.e.f 1st February 2023, as Uzbekistan side will complete internal formalities in Jan 2023 and Pakistan side has already completed the same. Both sides agreed to start awareness sessions for business communities of both countries.
- Implementation of Agreement between Uzbekistan and Pakistan on Transit Trade (AUPTT)- Notification of rules awaited from the Uzbekistan side in February 2023.
- To overcome the Problems being faced by the Pakistani/ Uzbek Transporters, both sides agreed to take up all the issues with Afghanistan, in a joint visit to Kabul tentatively to be undertaken in the last week of January 2023, after finalizing a joint agenda to be presented to Afghan side.
- Both sides agreed to formulate Joint Strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding of Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including Joint fund/mechanism for the upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan.
- The Uzbek side informed of Uzbekistan becoming a WT member in 2023 and the Pakistan side offered full support.
- The Uzbek side requested for an Off Dock Terminal for Uzbek Cargo at Karachi and Gwadar, Pakistan side offered full facilitation.
- Both sides agreed to organize Trade Exhibitions in each other’s countries and prepare a strategy for e-Commerce cooperation.
- Both sides agreed to Finalize MRA for SPS Measures on a priority basis.
- Uzbekistan side informed the Pakistan side about Termiz Economic Zone and the incentives offered, and the Pakistan side agreed to disseminate information to the business community.