Pakistan Signs 9 MoUs With Uzbekistan

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar signed different MoUs with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich here on Monday.

The signing meeting was co-chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce Pakistan, and Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister —Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Uzbekistan.

ALSO READ Senate Body Concerned Over Internet Issues in Gwadar Despite Big Investments

The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the initiatives undertaken between the two countries and prepare an action plan to enhance the trade turnover to USD 1 Billion.

The two sides agreed on the following points and a Joint Action Plan proposed by Uzbekistan.