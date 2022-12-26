Quaid’s Day Celebrations, Many More Festivities Continue at Dolmen Shopping Festival 2022-23

Dolmen Mall surprised its customers with the 29th edition of Dolmen Shopping Festival on Saturday, 17 December 2022 with a grand opening ceremony that featured an applaudable parade led by a Drum Band and Dolmen Mascots, Barry the Bear, and Bugsy the Rabbit, along with the Ding Dong Cat from Hilal, Sindbad mascot, Robot, and many colorful balloon laden characters.

Mall visitors were ecstatic to witness the acrobatic performances that followed up along with the DSF quiz and prize distribution by Sadaf Kanwal and Khalid Malik amidst confetti and in-mall dry fireworks.

Invigorating shoppers since 1992, this year Dolmen Malls have chosen to embark on ‘A Journey full of Surprises’. Quaid’s Day was yet another festive event during this journey, with patriotic tributes to the founder of the nation made by athletes from Special Olympics Pakistan along with many other moving performances in the presence of celebrities such as Sarwat Gillani and Khalid Malik.

One of the planned surprises at the Quaid’s Day celebrations was held yesterday where the 5 special Dolmen Draw prizes were distributed on this occasion.

The festival continues to call upon the people of Karachi to get them on board this unique journey of surprises where the ambiance, setups, and vibe of the entire event have been planned to exceed all expectations of the customers and offer something that takes them by surprise.

Customers can also get entertained through the Express Game Ticket at many stations throughout the mall.

The fascinating ‘Train of Surprises’ is full of treasures and offers a virtual reality experience, the WOW box has instant prizes hidden inside, kids can meet the Dolmen mascots at ‘Barry & Bugsy House’ to get treats, friends & families can get their ‘DSF Memories’ picture captured and framed instantly at the ‘Tree of Memories’.

They can also enter the ‘Magical Castle by Prince’ and enjoy a thrilling maze setup by Continental Biscuits Ltd. DSF 2022- 23 has everything for everyone; the ladies can venture into the exclusive Beauty Zone by Cosmetic Candy, featuring free nail art, makeovers, face mask application and lots of exciting discounts while the kids can enjoy a fun-filled trip to Sindbad’s Wonderland and avail their Happy Hour deals.

Adding to the lineup of exciting activities, new store launches, larger-than-life displays, engaging games, and DSF Surprise Sales & Food Deals are some of the most exciting activities for kids, teens, and adults.

Customers can participate in therapeutic painting activity by Em Draws Art, face painting and life-size frame coloring activity by Play Date Café, and storytelling & role-playing activity by Phenomenal Classroom.

DSF 2022 – 23 is bigger than ever when it comes to customer rewards. The Grand Draw boasts a myriad of great prizes, including a luxurious Proton Saga Car, Grand Shopping Sprees by Bank Alfalah, Airline Tickets by AirSial, Home Appliances, Gift Hampers, and other exciting surprises.

Each customer shopping for Rs. 10,000 or more at Dolmen Mall becomes eligible to enter the Grand Draw, and also gets a chance to participate in gaming setups through the ‘Express Game Tickets’ where they can win instant prizes.

Customers can also ride to and from Dolmen Malls with a discount of 30% on Careem with promo code ‘DOLMENMALL. So, keep your schedules free for the weekend and holiday attractions with performances, acts, mascot appearances, and much more.

Talking to the press, Maliha Farooq Ismail, General Manager, Marketing and Communications at Dolmen Real Estate Management, commented, “Dolmen Mall prides itself in surpassing customer expectations and in keeping up with latest trends in retailtainment.”

“Our utmost priority has always been to bring the best to our customers, which is why every year during DSF we have a different theme, and different experiences to offer. It’s our promise to every mall visitor, to come to the mall and embark on a journey of surprises with grand prizes to take back home with them,” she added.

To make this shopping journey even more irresistible, Dolmen Mall is surprising its loyal customers with a Dolmen Deals book being distributed throughout the city.

This exclusive coupon book offers great discounts, flat sales, Buy-One-Get-One-Free offers, and free games at many brands & festival setups across all three Dolmen Mall locations. Visit the customer service desk at the mall to learn how you can avail this book!

Follow us @Dolmenmall on social media for more DSF announcements and updates on the event or use#DolmenMall, #LetsDSF, and #DSFSurprises to be eligible for digital sur’Prizes’.