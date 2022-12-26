Redmi Band 2 Display Specifications Confirmed

Redmi Band 2 will make its debut in China during a launch event on December 27. The new fitness band will be on the same stage as a number of other products such as the highly anticipated Redmi K60, Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, and Redmi Buds 4 Light.

The Chinese brand revealed details about the band’s display just days ahead of the official keynote.

Redmi Band 2, as the name says, will be the successor to the original Redmi Band. It will come with a refreshed design and a host of new features including a 1.47-inch screen, which is 79% larger than the previous generation. It will measure 9.99mm in thickness.

The brand will also reveal the Redmi Watch 3 and Buds 4 Lite simultaneously, as previously mentioned. The Watch 3 will feature a square dial and a control button on the right. The smartwatch will come with a green strap, but Redmi will also offer several other strap color options.

The original Redmi Band launched in 2020, as you may recall. For the sake of comparison, its TFT color display screen is 1.08 inches. It also features a 24-hour heartbeat monitoring system and multiple exercise modes. The battery can last for up to 14 days, and it can be charged via direct USB charging. It can be used to monitor sleep and set sedentary reminders.

The price for the first-generation band was only around $15. But due to the worsening economy and supply chain problems, the price of its successor will likely be higher. We will have to wait until the launch to find out more details about pricing and other specifications.

There is only one day left before we get to see all these devices with all their glory. Stay tuned.