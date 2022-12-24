Xiaomi Patents Innovative Battery Cooling System for EVs

Xiaomi is currently working on an electric vehicle (EV) and has shown an impressive self-driving system named ‘Pilot Technology.’ However, today’s news is about batteries and Xiaomi’s latest patent registration.

According to a Chinese patent office document, the company has some innovative ideas for cooling down EV batteries. Thermal management is a major problem in today’s EVs as it can often be a hindrance to performance, fast charging, and battery health, as well as safety.

Here is the image of Xiaomi’s patented battery cooling system:

Although the patent is in Chinese, we can see that coolant runs between each row of cells. Coolant is then released from both sides. Each row is cooled using two liquid cooling boards that cover a greater cooling area and provide a better flow.

Xiaomi claims that it will offer improved performance, efficiency, and safety, as well as longer battery life, better health, and faster charging. We will have to wait until Xiaomi officially announces the results, as the paper doesn’t give any concrete numbers.

Via IThome