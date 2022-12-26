Temperatures Drop as Westerly Wind System Enters Pakistan

By Asma Sajid | Published Dec 26, 2022 | 5:30 pm

The temperature in northwestern Balochistan has dropped significantly as the Westerly wind system arrives in the region.

Thick clouds and freezing winds are assaulting several regions of the province, based on the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s reports.

ALSO READ

Areas surrounding the Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghan border are experiencing light rain. Weather in the Upper Balochistan region has also turned chilly.

Rain fell in Muslim Bagh, Kan Mehtarzai, and Toba Achakzai, while rain and snow are predicted in North Balochistan beginning Sunday night. Due to the snowfall, the temperature in Quetta has plunged to -5 degrees Celsius. Most of the province’s districts will see cold and dry weather.

ALSO READ

Weather forecasts expect light rain or snow in Chaman, Ziarat, Zhob, Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, and neighboring regions.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted that the majority of the country would continue to experience dry and cold weather.

lens

Muslim Actor Sheezan Khan Arrested in Indian ‘Love Jihad’ Case
Read more in lens

proproperty

CM KPK Breaks Ground for Development Projects Worth PKR 3.23Bn
Read more in proproperty
close
>