Zong 4G Sets Up Digital Lab at Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal’s Women Empowerment Center in Islamabad

Zong 4G has partnered with the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MOPASS) to set up a state-of-the-art digital lab within their ‘Women Empowerment’ vocational center in Islamabad.

As a part of Zong 4G’s ongoing digital education, innovation, and women empowerment agenda, the lab will focus on capacity building and promoting digital learning amongst the women enrolled at the center.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is a charity and social welfare organization that provides help to the needy and underprivileged population of the country. PBM, established in 1992, has been working tirelessly towards alleviating poverty.

Through its various projects, PBM provides assistance to the destitute, widows, and orphans, along with many other deserving and marginalized communities.

Salman Rafi from MOPASS, officials from Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, and senior personnel from Zong 4G were also present at the MoU signing.

Zong 4G’s official spokesperson, in regard to the partnership, said, “We are proud of the latest chapter in our ongoing effort to ensure the complete digitalization of Pakistan’s youth. Our goal to make education gender inclusive and more digitally inclined is inching closer with every project we carry out.”

“We are confident that this digital facility will go a long way in helping women from the marginalized strata of the society learn about digital skills and be financially independent,” they added.

Amir Fida Paracha, MD Bait-ul-Maal, commented, “We are always appreciative of Zong 4G’s focus towards the betterment of society and this partnership is another example of their commitment and determination to provide the tools necessary for future generations to succeed.”

Zong 4G continues to work relentlessly to further its socially responsible agenda by focusing on digital education, inclusive growth, and innovation, making sure that no one is left behind and that the youth of today, especially women, have a secure and promising future.

Zong 4G has built 6 digital labs and aims at only increasing this number in the near future.