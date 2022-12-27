After US & UK, More Countries Alert Citizens Against Movement in Islamabad

After the US and the UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia have also advised their citizens to exercise precaution and restrict their movement due to a possibility of terrorist attack in Islamabad.

In its travel advisory, the Australian High Commission stated that the US government warned its citizens of information that unknown individuals are possibly planning an attack at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays.

Heightened security arrangements are in place and public events have been banned. Australian officials in Islamabad are advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city. They should also exercise heightened vigilance and monitor media for the latest updates.

In its travel advisory, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia stated that all citizens residing in and visiting Pakistan need to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement as authorities have issued a security high alert in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have issued a special security plan in view of the current security situation. ICT Police have established 25 temporary security check posts and will record videos of Red Zone entry/exit points through Safe City cameras as well as Metro Bus passengers.

Locals as well as foreigners are advised to carry identification documents. They must use excise office-issued number plates on vehicles. Legal action will be taken against illegal number plates and unregistered vehicles.