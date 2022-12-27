Najam Sethi Worried About Isolation Due to Lack of Cricket With India

The newly appointed PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, has stated that they will not take any action that will isolate them from the rest of the cricketing world.

The statement came in response to a recent controversy between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Earlier this month, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, said in a statement that they will not send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for upcoming the Asia Cup 2023.

The statement did not sit well with the then-PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, who responded to Jay Shah’s statement in a rather aggressive mood.

The former cricketer had stated that if India won’t send its team to Pakistan, the Men in Green will not compete in the fifty-over World Cup in the neighboring country.

Days after Najam Sethi took charge as PCB chief, a reporter asked him during a press conference whether the new management will stick to Ramiz’s stance.

Najam Sethi stated that he will discuss the Asia Cup 2022 with the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) and decide what is best for them.

“We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government’s advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman,” he added.