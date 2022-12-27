Faisalabad Has the Highest Birth Rate in Punjab

Punjab’s Local Government Department has announced that it has registered over 262,000 newborns in just 10 days as part of a birth registration campaign.

According to details, 34,672 newborn boys and girls have been registered in the Lahore Division alone. Ensuring that children are registered at birth is important as it helps to establish their legal identity and can provide them with access to vital services such as healthcare and education.

Faisalabad leads the chart with 50,184 newborns registered in 10 days. Besides this, 9,362 children were registered from Rawalpindi, 18,111 from Sargodha, and 36,850 from DG Khan.

Moreover, 12,350 newborns have been registered from Gujranwala, 21,301 from Sahiwal, 13,402 from Gujarat, 43,822 from Multan, and 22905 from Bahawalpur.

Municipal Secretary, Syed Mubasher Hussain, the district of Faisalabad had the highest rate of birth registration during the campaign, with birth certificates issued to 50,184 children.

Overall, the campaign saw 126,717 girls and 136,242 boys registered within a 10-day period. This marks a significant achievement in ensuring that children are registered at birth.