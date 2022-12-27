FIA Goes After Aamir Liaquat’s Private Secretary in Obscene Videos Case

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) has announced its intention to summon a Lahore-based YouTuber for questioning in relation to the allegedly leaking objectionable videos of the deceased televangelist, Aamir Liaquat.

According to media reports, the suspect is believed to have uploaded the personal videos of the late TV host. The suspect, identified as Fazeel, was Aamir Liaquat’s personal secretary and was responsible for maintaining the video archives.

The FIA has reportedly decided to summon Fazeel for questioning in order to determine his involvement in allegedly leaking Aamir Liaquat’s videos, which defamed him on social media.

During the questioning, the YouTuber will be asked to provide information about the source of the leaked videos. In addition to summoning the YouTuber, the FIA has also decided to reinterrogate any detained suspects in the case.

This follows the arrest of Dania Shah, the widow of the deceased TV host, earlier this month. Dania was taken into custody by the FIA on suspicion of leaking and distributing private videos of Aamir Liaquat without his consent.

A local court in Karachi rejected Dania’s bail request, and she is currently detained by the FIA. The investigation into the leaked videos is ongoing, and it is expected that the questioning of the YouTuber and the interrogation of any detained suspects will help to shed further light on the matter.