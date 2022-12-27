Motorway Police Captures Car Transporting Over 600 Liters of Alcohol

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) seized a vehicle trying to transport 660 liters of liquor from Faisalabad on Monday.

A motorway police spokesperson told ARY News that the department was diverting the traffic from Kamalpur interchange due to dense fog. While that was happening, a driver attempted to leave towards Gojra by cutting the line.

The NHMP took timely notice of the issue and pursued the runaway vehicle. The patrol officers eventually pulled the vehicle over but the driver managed to flee the scene.

During the search, the authorities recovered containers carrying 660 liters of alcoholic beverages. The spokesperson added that Nishatabad Police has taken custody of both, the vehicle and the liquor.

The authorities are taking strict action against rule violators on motorways, especially amid the fog season. NHMP is closing the motorway on a daily basis to ensure the safety of motorists.

The authorities are encouraging motorists to avoid needless travel and utilize fog lights when driving. It instructed automobiles to travel in convoys when possible.