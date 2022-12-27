India to Deploy Newly Tested Ballistic Missiles on Pakistan and China Borders

India has reportedly announced plans to deploy 120 tactical missiles on its borders with China and Pakistan. The Indian government has declined to hold a debate on the issue in parliament.

Defense experts believe that this announcement may be a response to domestic opposition, which has accused Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi of being too weak in the face of alleged Chinese aggression.

The Pralay missile, which has been developed domestically, is a short-range, surface-to-surface, tactical, ballistic missile that is fired from a canister.

It is able to hit targets at a distance of up to 500 km and is difficult to intercept due to its ability to change its path. It has often been compared to the Russian Iskander missile and is said to be based on the Indian ballistic missile Prithvi.

Reports suggest that the Pralay missile will allow the Indian Army to target dual-use Chinese infrastructure and military bases on the Tibetan Plateau.

However, it should be noted that only two tests have been conducted using the Pralay missile so far, and it is likely to take a couple of years before it becomes operational since mobile platforms will need to be developed to support it.