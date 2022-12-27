PM Approves 6 Months Extension in Tenure of Trade and Investment Officers

Prime Minister has approved six months extension in the tenure of Trade and Investment Officers (TIO) working abroad in Pakistan missions abroad or embassies.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Commerce had asked the Prime Minister to approve a six months extension for the tenure of TIO working abroad.

The three-year tenure of the selected TIO will expire on December 31, 2022.

Sources said that one can Judge the performance of the Ministry of Commerce from the fact that neither the Secretary of Commerce initiated the new appointment process of the next batch of TIO nor even conducted Key performance indicators of officers posted abroad. Sources said that the Ministry of Commerce has also sought approval from the PM to change the policy of appointment of TIO.

The Commerce ministry in last year posted officers abroad based on TIO policy 2021 and now the high-ups of Commerce and PM office by amending the policy want to attract better human resources for the position of TIOs.

The Ministry of Commerce has proposed to introduce psychometric tests to ensure the selection of better behavior and communication skills.

Meanwhile, it has also proposed to include officials of TDAP and some other departments who have relevance to the job description of TIOs. Sources said that MoC will start the process of TIOs soon and it will conduct written tests or interviews from IBA or LUMS.