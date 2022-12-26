Govt Set to Launch National Roaming in Balochistan

The government is all set to launch National Roaming in Balochistan, except in the areas which do not affect the commercial interest of cellular mobile operators to increase connectivity and facilitate investment in the province, especially in Gwadar.

This was revealed by Director General Licensing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Brig Amer Shahzad (retired) while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication which met with Kauda Babar in the chair here on Monday.

PTA officials said that Balochistan is being taken as a special case where National Roaming would be available by June 2023. The equipment has already been reached and only switching over along with minor work is remaining which would be completed soon. The facility of national roaming would be extended to tourist parts of the country.

The Committee was briefed on the Universal Services Fund’s plans to improve voice and data services in underdeveloped areas. Officials said that many projects are underway to provide the best service to customers in Balochistan. Ufone telecom company has introduced 4G internet service on 95 percent of towers in Gwadar district.

The chairman committee said that mobile internet service is not available in most of the districts of Balochistan, due to which the students of Balochistan are facing difficulties. He further said that despite the availability of service in many areas, the service is suspended due to security concerns.

Officials said that to further improve the service, national roaming is being introduced in certain areas, which will be available to the users by June next year. Senator Afnanullah Khan said that special attention should be given to the Gwadar district as there is a huge foreign investment involved. Chairman Committee Senator Kauda Babar directed that special attention should be paid to the provision of internet service at tourist places.