Prices of Flour, Wheat, Roti and Naan Jumped by 80% in 2022

The year 2022 brought endless despair to the people of Punjab as the prices of basic necessities, like bread, skyrocketed. The price of a 40 kg bag of wheat surged by an alarming Rs. 350 and a 20 kg bag by Rs. 315. The constant financial strain and uncertainty left the residents of Punjab feeling hopeless.

The cost of a 15 kg special flour bag increased by more than Rs. 1,200, making it even harder for families to make ends meet. The price of roti, which used to be sold at Rs. 10, jumped to Rs. 14, and the cost of naan skyrocketed from Rs. 15 to a staggering Rs. 25. Roti is also being sold at up to Rs. 20 while naan at Rs. 30.

ALSO READ Karachi Reported Alarming Rise in Cases of Minors’ Rape and Murder in 2022

A shortage of wheat stocks at the Punjab Food Department, coupled with delays in import by the federal government, led to a significant increase in the price of wheat in the open market.

The cost of the commodity soared by over Rs. 2,000 per maund, reaching Rs. 4,450. The situation sparked concern among officials as the availability and affordability of basic necessities continue to be a pressing issue.

In 2022, the Punjab government, led by Usman Buzdar, provided a 10 kg flour bag to the public at Rs. 375 during Ramzan. However, the price was later increased to Rs. 1,295.

ALSO READ $2 Billion Per Month Are Being Smuggled From Pakistan to Afghanistan

After Hamza Shehbaz assumed the government, he announced a subsidy of Rs. 200 billion to provide flour at an affordable price. The price of a 20 kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs. 980.

In January 2022, the price of roti was Rs. 10. Buzdar government raised the price to Rs. 12. Hamza government set the price back at Rs. 10. Pervaiz Elahi maintained the price for some time. He first raised the price to Rs. 12 and later to Rs. 14.