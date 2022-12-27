Rise in Low Quality Private Universities is Inevitable

Vice Chancellors (VCs) of 32 public sector universities and former Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) have fiercely opposed the proposed amendments to the PHEC Act 2014.

They have warned that the quality of higher education in the region will suffer if the bill is passed. They are speaking out against the damaging changes as they are determined to protect the integrity and excellence of public sector universities.

ALSO READ Saudi Elite Involved in Trafficking of Migrant Maids in Black Market

The PHEC Act 2014 will lead to the proliferation of subpar private universities with no safeguards to ensure the quality of higher education in the province.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad, Chairman of the VC Committee and VC University of Agriculture Faisalabad, strongly criticized the changes proposed in the Punjab Assembly.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Sell US Embassy Building to Jews Planning to Convert it into a Synagogue

He argued that the proposed amendments to the PHEC Act 2014, which would make the PHEC a subsidiary of the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED), would undermine the autonomy of the PHEC and should be abandoned by the government.

During a full house meeting of the PHEC on 19 December, the proposed amendments to the PHEC Act 2014 faced opposition from the PHEC members, who raised concerns about their potential impact on the PHEC’s ability to regulate public and private universities in the province.