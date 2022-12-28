HEC Announces Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Partnership

Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC), and British Council Pakistan have launched a joint program, Pak-UK Education Gateway. This program aims to strengthen the partnership between Pakistan’s higher education sector and the UK.

According to the details, the collaboration involves a partnership between UK and Pakistani universities to create higher education links between both countries.

Moreover, the program for faculty and students will give grants to UK’s higher education providers (HEPs) and Pakistani universities so that they can create and offer academically rigorous short-term mobility opportunities in Pakistan and the UK for faculty members and MS and PhD students.

For this partnership, HEC and British Council Pakistan are taking full proposals from universities in the UK and Pakistan. Universities’ representatives can visit British Council’s website for downloading application forms for both students and faculty. The closing date for submitting the proposals is 31 January 2023.

In addition, British Council Pakistan will arrange a webinar for any queries. In order to apply for it, one can email [email protected] before 15 January 2023.