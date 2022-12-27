NEPRA Increases Electricity Tariff Due to Monthly Fuel Adjustment

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved an increase in the power tariff by Rs. 0.18 per unit due to monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The increase in the power tariff was approved following a public hearing on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The full decision will be released at a later date.

It should be noted that the increase in the power tariff will not be applied to the lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

In its petition, the CPPA stated that 29% of hydel power was generated in November. 12% of the electricity was generated from coal while 27.94% was generated from nuclear fuel.

Additionally, the CPPA’s petition stated that 14.21% of the electricity was generated from gas and 12.09% was generated from RLNG in November.

In a separate development, NEPRA on Tuesday conducted a public hearing on Tuesday on KE’s request for a reduction of Rs. 7.04 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) for November 2022.