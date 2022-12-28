Punjab Govt Launches Healthcare Projects Worth Rs. 15 Billion

Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, inaugurated healthcare projects worth over Rs. 15 billion on Tuesday. A sum of Rs. 26 billion has also been approved for initiatives to deliver excellent healthcare facilities in the province, according to an official notification.

The CM established the foundation for several initiatives, calling the grant of Rs. 26 billion rupees to develop health facilities a record.

The CM’s initiatives include, but are not limited to, a cyber knife machine to be delivered to the Nishtar Medical University in Multan at an expense of Rs. 1.2 billion and a linear accelerator machine to be supplied to the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs. 1.25 billion for treating cancer patients.

In addition, at a cost of Rs. 1.3 billion, a linear accelerator machine would be installed at the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital in Gujarat. The CM announced the construction of a new cardiac facility in the province.

Meanwhile, at a cost of Rs. 5 billion, the Institute of Cardiology in Wazirabad is being expanded with 200 extra beds. For cardiac patients, gamma camera electrophysiology apparatus and a transit time flowmeter are being supplied, and land for the institute’s development has been purchased for Rs. 385 million.

The chief minister announced the establishment of a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to offer medications to patients.