Punjab is Getting Its Own ‘Job Center’ Soon

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the establishment of the ‘Job Centre in Punjab Province.’

ALSO READ Govt Launches Free Training Workshops for Journalists

Job Center in Punjab Province, a collaborative effort of PITB, the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), and the Government of Punjab, is being deployed at divisional and district levels across Punjab.

The initiative, though in its initial stage, has already registered 20,000 workers.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Vice President Faisal Shahzad along with Senior Program Manager Shams ul Islam, and Program Manager Syed Umar Saeed attended the signing ceremony.

ALSO READ IBA Karachi Gets Another Endowment Fund for Underprivileged Students

President RCCI, Saqib Rafiq, lauded the PITB initiative and said that the portal will play the role of bridge between employers, promoters, job exchange agencies, workers, and job seekers.