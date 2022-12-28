Yamaha Ends 2022 With 7th Price Hike of the Year

Yamaha has officially forfeited its title for being a strong value provider by announcing a major price hike for all bikes. The last announcement came in November, and the newest one has driven up bike prices up to Rs. 352,500.

Effective January 4, 2023, the new prices are as follows:

Model Previous Price (Rs.) Latest Price (Rs.) Hike (Rs.) YB 125Z 293,500 305,500 12,000 YB 125Z DX 314,500 327,000 12,500 YBR 125 322,500 336,000 13,500 YBR 125G 336,000 349,500 13,500 YBR 125G (Matte Gray) 339,000 352,500 13,500

Although the company did not specify a reason for the hike, it is safe to guess that local currency depreciation is the main culprit.

This is Yamaha’s seventh price hike of 2022. The bike maker has been increasing prices regularly since February 2022. Motorcycle dealers and industry experts are expecting more price hikes next year due to the ongoing economic issues in Pakistan.

According to the latest government reports, bike manufacturing has been localized by a major percentage, which leaves little reason for motorcycle makers to increase prices on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.