Lahore Starts Breath Tests to Catch Drunk Drivers

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is becoming alarmingly common across Pakistan. Driving in an inebriated state causes high-speed accidents and fatalities, especially within and around metropolitan areas.

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has taken notice of this issue and has decided to use breathalyzers to curb DUI in Punjab’s capital. According to the details, the authorities have started using speed cameras and breathalyzers to take action against drunk drivers.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Assad Malhin, stated:

The police will conduct the test on the spot through a digital alcohol tester. If caught, legal proceedings against the driver will be initiated under Motor Vehicle Ordinance. The culprit could face up to 6 months of jail time along with the fine.

CTO further added that the authorities will initially conduct the operation on main avenues such as Mall Road, Jail Road, and Canal Road. He advised the motorists to keep their’s and the people’s safety in mind and not drive under the influence.

Partnership with LCCI for Traffic Jam Mitigation

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and City Traffic Police (CTP) have decided to form collaborative committees and assign a focal person to address traffic issues such as encroachments, improper parking, and traffic violations in Punjab’s capital.

CTO, LCCI President, Kashif Anwar, and Senior Vice President, Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, reached this consensus during a meeting. CTO remarked that LCCI’s ideas are usually knowledge-based, hence their opinion is crucial. He added that CTP and LCCI will hold traffic rule awareness sessions.

CTO and LCCI President also vowed to fight encroachment and improper parking. Malhi guaranteed more police personnel to control one-way traffic in markets and deploy proper parking lines.