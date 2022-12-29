Addressing Energy Sector Issues a Top Priority: Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has emphasized that the priority of the government is to address the issue of the energy sector.

He said this during a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector at the Finance Division today.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Division attended the meeting.

The Committee constituted for the settlement of circular debt in the gas sector briefed the meeting on the issue of circular debt in the gas sector and presented proposals to offset the burden.

The Finance Minister emphasized the priority of the government to address the issue of the energy sector including circular debt to bring financial sustainability to the sector and economic growth of the country. He further directed the Committee to finalize their report within three working days to settle the issue of circular debt in the gas sector.

The Government earlier constituted a Committee convened by Ashfaq Yousuf Tola for the settlement of circular debt in the gas sector.