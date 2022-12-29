Pakistan-India Could Play Test Series in Melbourne

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has shown interest to host a Test series between Pakistan and India at the iconic venue, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In this regard, MCC and the Victorian government have approached Cricket Australia (CA) to stage a red-ball series between the arch-rivals.

The move came after the historic clash between the neighboring countries in the T20 World Cup 2022, which was played in front of more than 90,000 spectators.

MCC CEO, Stuart Fox, revealed his intention for the series during a conversation on SEN radio on the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and South Africa.

Stuart Fox said “Three Tests in a row would be lovely at the MCG. You’d fill it every time. We have asked. We have taken that up with Cricket Australia.”

It is worth noting that relations between PCB and BCCI are not good as few harsh statements were witnessed in the recent past regarding the Asia Cup 2023.

Earlier this year, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, said in a statement that they will not send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup 2023 due to security issues.

The statement did not sit well with the then-PCB Chief, Ramiz Raja, who responded that if it happens, Pakistan will not participate in the World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in India.

The neighboring countries have last played each other in the whit-ball bilateral series back in 2012-13 while the last red-ball series between the two was played in 2007.