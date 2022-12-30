Free Parking Announced in Dubai for New Year’s Eve

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking in Dubai on 1 January 2023 in order to facilitate tourists and locals on New Year’s eve.

People will only be required to pay for multi-story parking plazas in the metropolis, while the normal parking tariffs will resume on 2 January (Monday).

ALSO READ Russia Offers Blended Crude Oil to Pakistan

It is worth mentioning here that Dubai authorities will install around 10,000 smart cameras for the monitoring of roads and security, keeping in view the biggest annual events that will be organized in Dubai that day.

Dubai, which is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, is all set to welcome the New Year (2023) with excellent fireworks and other celebrations, including concerts, family-friendly events, and drone shows, at over 30 venues.

ALSO READ Tamgha-e-Shujaat Announced for Policeman Martyred in Islamabad Blast

According to the details, multiple hotels, tourist attractions, and public places will host breathtaking fireworks shows throughout the city, including the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

In light of the above, major traffic congestion is expected in the metropolis, which is why RTA has announced free parking for the facilitation of visitors, who can park their vehicles there and utilize the city’s public transport instead.