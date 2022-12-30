Tamgha-e-Shujaat Announced for Policeman Martyred in Islamabad Blast

Adeel Hussain, the heroic martyr of the Islamabad bombing, would be granted the Tamgha-e-Shujaat, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also authorized the martyr package for Shaheed Adeel Hussain while on a visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to check on the condition of Constable Muhammad Hanif, who was injured in the same incident.

According to the reports, Minister Sanaullah was joined by the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Director General (DG) of Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha, and other important officials.

Minister Sanaullah stressed that the terrorists would never be permitted to succeed in their malicious plans since the country’s law enforcement institutions are perfectly capable of confronting them.

He praised the injured officer and his colleagues for preventing a catastrophic incident in the Federal Capital by thwarting a terror attempt.

According to the minister, the whole Pakistani nation expressed gratitude to the courageous police officers who gave their lives to the country. Terrorists’ heinous crimes will not demoralize the country’s security forces, he added.

On the occasion, the minister also offered the injured police officer a flower bouquet and a cash check.