National Flag Waved Across the Globe Thanks to Gamebird Athletes

Esports has become the mainstream pop culture adoption throughout the world in recent years, and the esports industry is growing rapidly with new streams and opportunities.

Telenor Pakistan launched the biggest esports platform ‘GameBird’ in 2022 to develop an ecosystem of competitive gaming in Pakistan and provide opportunities for talented gamers to showcase their skills and talent.

Having the mission of providing opportunities for young talent to represent Pakistan internationally, the year 2022 marked GameBird Athletes waving the nation’s flag across the globe at various events.

GameBird x HOB is Pakistan’s most decorated team with national and international titles. This year, the team emerged as Champions of FREE FIRE Pakistan League Season 3 leading them to represent the country in groups stages of the FREE FIRE World Series at Sentosa, Singapore.

GameBird x HOB stood as the winners of the FREE FIRE Invitational Series Pak vs Nepal as well, establishing their dominance.

GameBird also partnered with Red Bull Pakistan during the year to execute the national qualifiers of Campus Clutch 2022, a Global Valorant Championship for university students.

Team Mystics, which emerged as winners of Pak Qualifiers, were provided extensive support and the team represented Pakistan at the Global Finals of Campus Clutch in Brazil where they competed against 14 other countries.

GameBird athletes Ahmed Shahid aka AMU and Daniyal Munir Hans also made a mark right before the conclusion of this year. AMU is the only Pakistani who made it to the international street fighter arena.

AMU is Pakistan’s No1 and global No3 street fighter athlete. Daniyal, having a profile as the best of the bests, is the only FIFA athlete to represent Pakistan in Commonwealth Games UK.

Recognized as the best FIFA player from Pakistan and among the best in Asia, he is a verified FIFA player by EA Sports & Listed on the Official FIFA World Rankings on Fifa. gg 2021.

Both these players were the only ones to represent our nation at Global Esports Games 2022 in Turkey.

In a country where esports is still in the budding phase, GameBird is working relentlessly to create a one-stop solution for gamers and provide opportunities for Pakistani players to compete in national as well as international arenas throughout the globe.

GameBird is a one-of-its-kind platform that strongly focuses on talent development and creating opportunities for players. It is determined to play its part in the rapidly evolving esports industry in Pakistan and strengthen the nationwide gaming community.

With a special focus on talent development and promoting esports culture in Pakistan, GameBird has successfully enabled Pakistan’s emerging talent to represent the country in the global esports world in 2022. These athletes have showcased their talent and created a mark internationally.

Entering 2023, Gamebird strives to develop and nurture young talent as part of its athlete program and continues to create opportunities for the esports enthusiast in Pakistan who are yet to unleash their true potential.