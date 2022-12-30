VC National Skills University Among 150 Leaders to be Trained by UNESCO

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad is among the top 150 Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) leaders across the globe to be trained by UNESCO under the umbrella of the UNESCO-UNEVOC TVET Leadership Program 2022.

A letter from the UNESCO-UNEVOC office addressed to Prof. Mukhtar states, “Greetings from UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre in Bonn, Germany. Congratulations again for being selected for this year’s TVET Leadership Program 2022.”

The UNESCO-UNEVOC TVET Leadership Program aims to build the capacity of TVET leaders and professionals from around the world and support them to become successful and effective agents of change in their institutions and beyond. The potential success of these change processes largely rests with the TVET leaders responsible for converting policy into practice.

As per Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, this year UNESCO-UNEVOC TVET Leadership Programme focuses on re-thinking TVET systems and programs to anticipate demand, adapt, and take action for a just and green transition. Notably, the idea of greening TVET has had immense momentum due to climate change over the past decade.

According to details released by the UNESCO-UNEVOC office, 150 leaders, including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, will get training and guidance to evaluate, assess TVET markets, and propose changes required in their respective countries.

Moreover, through an integrated network, these leaders will support TVET’s practical uses, including practices adopted in different TVET settings across the globe.

In the coming days, this group will formulate action plans for promoting greening in job markets and institutions, including national programs, thus averting the adverse effects of climate change.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar is an awardee of several national and international awards.