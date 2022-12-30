BCCI Refuses to Play Test Series Against Pakistan in Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shunned away the rumors of a Test series between Pakistan and India, a day after Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) expressed interest in hosting a Test series between the two arch-rivals.

An official from the Cricket authority in India has confirmed that they have no plans to share the field with the arch-rivals in the red-ball series at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

A source from BCCI revealed to the media, “No such plans for India and Pakistan Test series in future or in any country if someone has such kind of wish keep it to yourself.”

Yesterday, it was reported that the Melbourne Cricket Club was keen to host a Test series between Pakistan and India at the iconic venue, Melbourne Cricket Ground. In this regard, MCC and the Victorian government have already approached Cricket Australia (CA) to stage a red-ball series between the arch-rivals.

The move came after the historic clash between the neighboring countries in the T20 World Cup 2022, which was played in front of more than 90,000 spectators.

It is pertinent to mention here that relations between the PCB and the BCCI are strained, as evidenced by recent harsh statements regarding the Asia Cup 2023.

Earlier this year, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, had said that they will not send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup 2023 due to security issues.

The statement infuriated the then-PCB Chief, Ramiz Raja, who responded that if it occurs, Pakistan will not participate in the World Cup 2023, which is set to be held in India.