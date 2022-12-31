Cristiano Ronaldo Signs for Saudi Club Al-Nassr in €200 Million Per Year Deal

Portugal superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has decided to move to Saudi Arabian football club, Al Nassr, after ending his contract with Manchester United over a month ago.

Ronaldo will play for the Saudi Arabian club for the next two and a half years after signing a bumper contract worth around €200 million per year, which is slated to be the most expensive contract in the history of the sport.

Ronaldo’s arrival was confirmed by the official account of the football club, Al Nassr, on various social media platforms. The club revealed that the signing was not only made to elevate the football club but it will also help in inspiring future generations in the country and help promote football even further in Saudi Arabia.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner decided to move to Saudi Arabia after a highly successful career in Europe. Ronaldo played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus in a glittering career, winning almost every club trophy he competed in.

His career with Manchester United came to an unfortunate end after an explosive interview with renowned journalist, Piers Morgan. Ronaldo had lashed out at his football club and manager, Erik Ten Hag, claiming that Manchester United had failed to progress over the years. The two parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract shortly after.

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia has come as a surprise to many as the footballing fraternity believes that the superstar still has a lot to offer at the highest level of European football. Nevertheless, Ronaldo is keen on a move to the Middle Eastern country as he embarks on a new challenge.