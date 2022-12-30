Modi Keen to Host 2036 Olympics in Gujrat

India is considering to offer Gujarat as the venue for the Olympics 2036 in the upcoming session of International Olympic Committee (IOC).

ALSO READ New PCB Regime Allows Mohammad Amir to Use NHPC Facilities

Indian government and Indian Olympics Association are looking to collaborate to bid for the hosting rights of Olympics in the next session of IOC which is scheduled in Mumbai in 2023.

Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur revealed the India is hoping to host Olympics 2036 in Gujrat as it is the next step after hosting Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

“If India is making news in every sector, from manufacturing to services, then why not in the field of sports? India is looking very seriously at bidding for the 2036 Olympics. The IOC session is a prestigious event for India and whatever steps have to be taken to bid along with the IOA, the government will support them. It has to be a joint preparation”, said Anurag Thakur.

Revealing India’s city for Olympics 2036, Anurag Thakur named Gujarat which is also the hometown of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “Gujarat has several times expressed interest in hosting the Olympics. They have the infrastructure. It’s also part of the state government’s manifesto to host the Olympics in Gujarat.”

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail Included in List of Probables for New Zealand ODI Series

The next three Olympics Games are set to take place in Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane, while the competitors to earn the rights for the Olympics 2036 might include South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar, Germany and now India.