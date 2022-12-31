PIA to Fine In-Flight Smokers Rs. 100,000

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to punish employees Rs. 100,000 for breaking the restriction on smoking during flights.

The PIA administration took note of an employee who was discovered smoking onboard. It has been agreed to punish employees who are caught smoking on flights Rs. 100,000 each.

ALSO READ Pillion Riding Banned in Islamabad and Karachi on New Year

The management of the national flag carrier announced in a circular that one of their aircraft was recently subjected to a Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) inspection, after which the cockpit crew was discovered to be in violation of the ‘NO SMOKING ON BOARD’ guideline.

The airline noted that it had a zero-tolerance policy for smoking on board.

Any crew member found in violation of the rules would be penalized up to Rs. 100,000/-. According to past circulars, the other staff members are expected to report such offenses.

ALSO READ Risk-Taking Pakistanis Are Storing Gas in Plastic Bags and the World is Shocked

Crew members who fail to report a violation will be considered offenders and penalized the same amount, according to the circular. The airline stated that the employees must strictly follow the directive.