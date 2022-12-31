Pillion Riding Banned in Islamabad and Karachi on New Year

Civil administrations of Karachi and Islamabad have imposed a ban on pillion riding as part of security arrangements implemented ahead of the New Year.

According to details, Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, has banned pillion riding on 31 December and 1 January. Besides this, the Commissioner has also banned the carrying and display of weapons, firecrackers, and aerial firing.

The Commissioner has issued stern directions to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to take stern action against those violating the ban and book them under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In a related development, Karachi Police has announced that Seaview will remain open to the citizens on New Year. In recent years, the police used to put Seaview off-limit in order to prevent citizens from celebrating the New Year there.

On the other hand, DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has notified the implementation of Section 144, under which pillion riding in the federal capital will remain prohibited from 6 PM on 31 December to 2 AM on 1 January.

Meanwhile, security is on high alert in the federal capital. Islamabad Police has set up checkpoints all over the city to maintain peace and law and order. A number of countries have already advised their citizens in Pakistan against unnecessary movement during the festive period.