2022 Ended With Deadliest Month in a Decade for Pakistani Forces

The year 2022 ended with the deadliest month (thus far) for Pakistan’s security personnel in over a decade, with the emergence of a new terror triad comprising TTP, BLA, and Daesh-Afghanistan as the biggest threat to the country, Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) has claimed in its Annual Security Report 2022.

According to the report, security forces lost at least 282 personnel during 2022 (with 40 fatalities only in December being the deadliest month of the year) in attacks that included IED ambushes, suicide attacks, and raids on security posts, mostly in the Pakistan-Afghan border regions.

The country suffered as many as 376 terror attacks in 2022, though banned terror outfits such as Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daish (Islamic State Khorasan), and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for 57 of these strikes.

As a whole, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) experienced an exponential rise in violence whereby the fatalities there went up by 108%. Total fatalities from terrorist violence were as many as 973 – a 14.47 spike compared to 2021.

The highest victims of violence were civilians, government officials, and security personnel (62% of the total fatalities) while the militants, insurgents, and other outlaws were counted for the remaining 38% of all fatalities this year.

Among civilians, there were some foreigners as well – 4 Chinese and a former commander of the Afghan police.

Table 01: Casualties from Terror/ Counter-Terror by Province – 2022 Provinces No of attacks Fatalities Injuries Casualties Balochistan 110 254 218 472 Islamabad Capital Territory 8 8 27 35 FATA 149 279 98 377 KP 160 348 313 661 Punjab 25 28 27 55 Sindh 54 56 58 114 Grand Total 506 973 741 1714

Soon after the TTP called off the year-old ceasefire on November 28, an unprecedented spate of terrorist violence ensued in KP and Balochistan like never before, with over two dozen attacks in the month of December alone.

This took the fatalities in the province (including ex-FATA) to nearly 64% of all the fatalities in the country i.e., followed by Balochistan which suffered 26% of terror-related deaths. In total, 1,714 persons were the victims of violence in 2022 resulting from 513 incidents of violence and counter-violence in the country.

In Balochistan, insurgent groups such as BLA and BNA (Baloch Nationalist Army) took the lead with at least 14 major attacks, mostly on security forces targets, resulting in 33 fatalities and 23 injuries.

For the first time in a show of power beyond Balochistan, a female member of BLA carried out a suicide attack in Karachi University in April that killed three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver.

Baloch insurgents also spread their sphere of operations to Punjab, where they attacked the busy Anarkali Bazar on 21 January 2022.

Table 02: Fatalities from Terror/Counter-terror by Province – 2022 vs 2021 Provinces 2021 2022 Diff % of change Balochistan 251 254 3 1.20 Islamabad Capital Territory 9 8 -1 -11.11 FATA 232 279 47 20.26 Gilgit Baltistan 6 0 -6 -100.00 KP 167 348 181 108.38 Punjab 72 28 -44 -61.11 Sindh 113 56 -57 -50.44 Grand Total 850 973 123 14.47

Major Trends

With the return of proxy terrorist violence in the latter part of 2022, alarming trends can be discerned as far as Pakistan’s security challenges in 2022 are concerned.

Most of the terrorist violence originated in eastern Afghanistan, officials claimed, with top TTP militants enjoying the hospitality of the Afghan Taliban. Even the Afghan Taliban revived the issue of the Durand Line and began questioning as well as puncturing the border fence that had been erected at a cost of $ 500 million. Security forces remained the primary target of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan The TTP, BLA, and Daesh Afghanistan (ISK) emerged as the most vicious triad that led the surge in terror across the country. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bore brunt of the unprecedented spike in violence in over a decade, with a 108% uptick in human losses Most of the terrorist strikes concentrated in the Greater Bannu that is adjacent to Waziristan, Bajaur, Kurram districts. These districts directly abut Afghan provinces Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktia, and Paktika and thus as a springboard for terrorist missions into Pakistani mainland

In 2023, Pakistan is likely to endure more violence. The pattern over the last decade suggests that the security forces including the army and police as well as KP and Balochistan provinces will remain under terrorist violence. Also, these challenges are likely to persist as long as terrorist outfits enjoy the safety in Afghanistan.