Blaze OOH is Revolutionizing Ad Campaigns in Pakistan

We appreciate how realistic ad campaigns are taking center stage in modern advertising and steering the conversation around the ads that are blazing through the streets of Lahore right now.

So, kudos to all the marketers for creating these visual illusions and driving organic engagement, making content the true king!

Hold up! Is that it? Are we done?

Well, not exactly, because we’re just getting started.

A big thanks to social media for adding to the popularity of the billboards on the Cavalry Ground Bridge and Sherpao Bridge, because they have taken all our attention and simply wowed us.

These billboards are some fabulous outdoor displays that are tailored to deliver a commercial message to marvel and excite us!

Who would’ve thought that we’d be visually stunned by these smart ad campaigns that are making the public think twice about what they’re seeing?

Let’s take a look at the billboard on the Cavalry Ground Bridge.

In spite of the brand name and the idea of a phone that folds, just the notion of incorporating tech with a creative as this one, the impact of this billboard is hugely entertaining and certainly a memorable one.

It’s almost like bringing the product to life as it brings instant awareness and creates a pause and refresh moment.

And when we move on to the interactive foldable billboard on Sherpao Bridge, it is yet another design where the concept of a normal billboard has tilted towards interactivity, highlighting one of the features of the Samsung Z Flip 4.

What we commend about these billboards is that they are more eye-catching than standard ads. Frankly, people are tired of seeing the same thing, but to see something different such as these ads is similar to an optical illusion – and that catches one’s attention.

And with that, it’s time we credited the people at Blaze OOH for creating this impactful advertising campaign.

Blaze Who?

Blaze OOH is one of the leading outdoor media agencies in Pakistan with cutting-edge tool kits, an experienced team, and a nationwide presence since 2003.

What started as a small but meaningful beginning as an outdoor media vendor, Blaze OOH has grown into a full-service out-of-home media agency managing long-term clients within Pakistan.

And now, Samsung Pakistan is on board along with their enthusiastic marketing team who have been accepting and excited about Blaze OOH’s novel ideas with the interactive billboards.

So, together, Blaze OOH and Samsung Pakistan have opened up a pathway through innovation and integration.

Hence, they deserve praise for spreading brand awareness through creativity and functionality, which is also what the Samsung Z Flip embodies.