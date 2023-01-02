Customs Official Placed Off Duty Over Persistent Complaints

The Collectorate of Customs Islamabad has placed an Inspector Airport (Traffic) off duty over persistent complaints.

According to the order, given persistent complaints and reports of misdemeanors by his reporting officer, Inspector Airport (Traffic) is placed “off duty” with immediate effect and till further orders.

The inspector has also been directed to submit his airport entry pass to the admin branch of the Airport (Traffic), the notification added.

It is pertinent to mention here that foreigners especially Chinese national has registered complaints against the said inspector alleging that he used to regularly take a hefty amount of bribe in return for passing his personal goods.