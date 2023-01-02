Pakistan’s Inflation Rises to 24.5% in December 2022

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index-based inflation increased to 24.5 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.8 percent in the previous month and 12.3 percent in December 2021, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 0.5 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month and with no change in December 2021.

This takes 1HFY23 average inflation to 25.02% compared to 9.81 percent in 1HFY22.

CPI inflation Urban increased to 21.6 percent on a YoY basis in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 21.6 percent in the previous month and 12.7 percent in December 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 0.3 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 percent in December 2021.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 28.8 percent on YoY basis in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 27.2 percent in the previous month and 11.6 percent in December 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 0.7 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.5 percent in December 2021.

SPI inflation on YoY increased to 27.8 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 27.1 percent a month earlier and an increase of 20.9 percent in December 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.2 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.1 percent a month earlier and a decrease of 0.4 percent in December 2021.

WPI inflation on a YoY basis increased to 27.1 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 27.7 percent a month earlier and an increase of 26.2 percent in December 2021. On an MoM basis, it decreased by 0.7 percent in December 2022 with no change a month earlier and a decrease of 0.2 percent in the corresponding month i.e. December 2021.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Reduces Fuel Storage to Just 3 Days From 1 Month

Core inflation (NFNE)

Measured by non-food non-energy (NFNE) Urban, it increased to 14.7 percent on a YoY basis in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.6 percent in the previous month and 8.3 percent in December 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.2 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.1 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2021.

Measured by NFNE Rural, it increased to 19.0 percent on a YoY basis in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 18.5 percent in the previous month and 8.9 percent in December 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.5 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.1 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.1 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2021

Core inflation (Trimmed)

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban, it increased to 19.4 percent on a YoY basis in December 2022 as compared to 19.8 percent in the previous month and 10.8 percent in December 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.1 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2021.

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural, it increased to 26.4 percent on a YoY basis in December 2022 as compared to 25.4 percent in the previous month and by 10.3 percent in December 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 1.5 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.0 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2021.

ALSO READ FTO Study Reveals the Most Effective Mechanism to Get Justice From FBR

The National Consumer Price Index for December 2022 is increased to 0.49 percent over November 2022 and increased to 24.47 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2021.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for December 2022 is increased to 0.35 percent over November 2022 and increased to 21.59 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2021.

The Rural Consumer Price Index for December 2022 is increased to 0.70 percent over November 2022 and increased to 28.76 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index for December 2022 decreased by 0.71 percent over November 2022. It increased to 27.11 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2021.