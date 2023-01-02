Dubai Removes Alcohol Tax and Liquor License Fee as it Enters New Year

Dubai has abolished the 30 percent tax on alcohol sales and made getting a mandatory liquor license completely free, thereby removing a major source of revenue for the ruling family of the Emirates.

In this regard, two alcohol retailers, reportedly linked with the government, made the announcement, which followed a government order. However, Emirati government officials have not yet confirmed the decision.

Speaking about the decision, an alcohol distributor, Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), described UAE’s approach as dynamic and inclusive. It further noted that the new regulations are important to ensure safe and responsible sales of alcoholic drinks in Dubai and the UAE.

It is worth noting here that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has continually eased the regulations over alcohol, as it now sells alcohol during Ramadan and also provided home delivery during coronavirus-related restrictions.

Note here that non-Muslims must be 21 or older to be able to consume alcohol and consumers have to carry Dubai Police-issued cards, which allow them to buy, transport, and consume, beer, wine, and liquor. If they do not oblige, authorities will take them into custody and penalize them.