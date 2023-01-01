Petroleum Levy on Diesel Jacked Up by Rs. 2.5 Per Liter

The federal government has increased the petroleum development levy (PDL) on high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 2.50 per liter.

According to data shared by Arif Habib Limited, the government is now collecting PDL of Rs. 32.50 per liter on high-speed diesel.

ALSO READ Prices of Petroleum Products to Remain Unchanged: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday announced that the government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged heading into the New Year.

The increase in levy means that despite a slight decrease in ex-refinery price, the price of high-speed diesel will remain unchanged at Rs. 227.80 per liter. However, the government is still not collecting any sales tax on HSD.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government is also collecting a levy of Rs. 50 per liter on petrol.