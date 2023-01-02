Govt Asks Chairman PTA to Continue Working for 3 More Weeks

The Federal Government has directed Aamir Azim Bajwa to continue working till the appointment of a new PTA chairman.

Sources told ProPakistani that the cabinet division has asked the Chairman PTA Aamir Azim Bajwa to continue working for three more weeks.

According to sources in the cabinet division, the four-year tenure of Chairman PTA Amir Azim Bajwa is ending on January 2, 2023. The process for the appointment of a new chairman has been initiated by the Federal Government and it will take 3 more weeks to complete. Aamir Azim Bajwa has been asked to continue working till the appointment of a new chairman to run the day-to-day affairs of authority.

The federal government has already rejected the summary for a four-year extension in the tenure of the current chairman of PTA Aamir Azim Bajwa.

The cabinet division has also issued an advertisement for the appointment of the new chairman. The advertisement has set the maximum age limit for interested candidates at 57 years.

Sources said, due to this 57-year age limit Aamir Azim Bajwa cannot reapply for the post of chairman because his age is above 60 years.

PTA has also sent a summary for an extension in the term of Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar who is set to retire from his post on January 14, 2023. According to sources, the summary for 4 years extension in the tenure of Dr. Khawar Siddique was sent to the federal government but there is no response to it.

The re-appointment of Member Finance PTA Muhammad Naveed after his retirement has already become controversial. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar has challenged the recent reappointment of Muhammad Naveed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).