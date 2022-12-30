Weekly Inflation Surges by Over 29% Due to Exorbitant Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended December 29, recorded a decrease of 0.09 percent due to decline in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.30 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of onions (498.08 percent), tea lipton (65.41 percent), diesel (65.05 percent), chicken (64.20 percent), petrol (52.19 percent), salt powdered (51.99 percent), eggs (49.11 percent), pulse moong (46.94 percent), bananas (45.06 percent), pulse gram (44.42 percent) and mustard oil (41.64 percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (34.18 percent), electricity for q1 (13.96 percent) and gur (1.38 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 217.20 points against 217.39 points registered in the previous week.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 07 (13.72 percent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517 and above Rs. 44,175 decreased by 0.07 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.03 percent and 0.12 percent respectively while it increased by 0.02 percent for the consumption group Rs29,518-44,175.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include eggs (2.86 percent), rice basmati broken (2.81 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.81 percent), bread plain (2.76 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (2.49 percent), LPG (1.61 percent), energy saver (1.27 percent), bananas (1.18 percent), gur (0.99 percent), garlic (0.90 percent), pulse masoor (0.80 percent), mustard oil (0.72 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.60 percent), pulse mash (0.54 percent), tea prepared (0.45 percent), sufi washing soap (0.28 percent), pulse gram (0.26 percent), onions (0.25 percent), curd (0.23 percent), chicken (0.20 percent), milk fresh (0.15 percent), pulse moong (0.12 percent) and beef with bone (0.02 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included potatoes (8.85 percent), tomatoes (6.02 percent), electricity charges (2.44 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib (1.47 percent), sugar (1.22 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.45 percent) and cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.04 percent).