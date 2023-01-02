HEC Announces National Innovation Award of Up to Rs. 2 Milllion for New Business Ideas

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced National Innovation Award under the federal government’s flagship initiative, Prime Minister (PM) Youth Program.

Under the program, the country’s youth will be granted financial support in order to help them in transforming their ideas into sustainable businesses. The initiative is aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s position in the Global Innovation Index (GII).

According to the details, the highest amount of funding that will be offered to a startup is up to Rs. 2 million, which will be given in two installments.

Here is all you need to know about the PM’s National Innovation Award:

Areas for Innovative Ideas

Food Security

Water Management and Sustainability

Sustainable Energy

Urban Planning

Information Technology and Telecom

Sociology and Philosophy

Medical and Health Sciences

Any other field

Eligibility Criteria

All Pakistani youth, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) citizens, aged 15-30 years, are eligible to apply for the program.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for National Innovation Award through PM Youth Program’s website or mobile app.

Deadline

The last to submit innovative ideas on the above-mentioned portals is 30 January 2023.

More Details

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the PM Youth Program.