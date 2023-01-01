Pakistan’s Startup Funding Plunges to Lowest in Nearly Three Years

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 1, 2023 | 1:02 pm

Investment in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem continued its downward trend in Q4-2022, declining to just $15.15 million, according to data released by Data Darbar. This is the worst quarter for startup funding since Q1-2020 when investment stood at $5.025 million.

The investment in Q4-2022 plunged by 79.24 percent compared to the investment of $72.96 million in Q4-2021 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline was also above 70 percent, coming in at 72.65 percent compared to the investment of $55.40 million in Q3-2022.

ALSO READ

The deal count also fell to 8 in Q4-2022, the first time since Q2-2020 that the number of deals was in single digits (7). The deal count was down 68 percent on a YoY basis compared to 25 deals in Q4-2021. The decline in deal count on a QoQ basis came in at 55.57 percent compared to 18 deals in the previous quarter.

Total investment

Total investment in startups fell to $347.44 million in 2022, down 5 percent from $365.8 million in 2021. The deal count also declined to 70 during 2022, compared to 84 in 2021.

The sector-wise breakdown shows that e-commerce led in funding value with $190.27 million raised across 16 deals in 2022. The amount was higher than the $174.6 million raised in 2021. Fintech topped the number of deals, raising $100.3 million across 19 deals. The transportation and logistics sector raised $28.1 million while healthtech raised $15.1 million.

ALSO READ

The stage-wise breakdown shows that Series A recorded the highest funding of $133.5 million, seed followed at $83.35 million and Series B funding stood at $80 million in 2022.

The data further shows that female founded startups raised $4.35 million across 5 deals and female co-founded startups bagged $21.55 million across seven deals in 2022.

ProPK Staff

lens

Pakistani Celebrities Who Became Parents in 2022
Read more in lens

proproperty

Politician Remanded on Charges of Grabbing State Land
Read more in proproperty
close
>