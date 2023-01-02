Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for Medical and Nursing Colleges

The Punjab government extended winter holidays for medical and nursing colleges in the province on Sunday.

The winter holidays in Punjab’s medical and nursing institutions will now continue until 8 January, according to a statement released by the Specialized Health Department.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Startup Funding Plunges to Lowest in Nearly Three Years

Originally, the holidays were scheduled to end on 2 January. The medical students on rotation will continue to carry out their duties at the hospitals, according to the notification.

The Punjab government also extended the winter vacations in public and private schools and colleges on account of a sudden drop in temperature in the province.

ALSO READ Govt Plans Action Against Negative Reporting on Pakistan’s Economy

School Education Department (SED) stated that winter holidays in public and private schools across Punjab have been extended from 2 to 8 January. The academic activities in schools will resume on 9 January.

Higher Education Department (HED) stated that winter holidays in public and private colleges in Punjab have been extended from 2 to 8 January. The colleges will reopen on 9 January.