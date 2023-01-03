Alkhidmat Starts Interviews For its Free IT Courses For Girls

The Alkhidmat Foundation Karachi has begun interviews for girls for its free-of-cost IT courses-based educational program, Bano Qabil, the organization announced on Tuesday through its official website.

The interviews will take place at Alkhidmat Karachi’s head office from Monday, January 02 to Saturday, January 07, 2023, between 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Successful applicants that clear the aptitude test have been notified of their interview schedule and are expected to attend on the dates and times specified for their selected courses.

The first day, January 02, has been set out for Freelancing, which will be followed by Digital Marketing, Amazon FBA Virtual Assistant, and Graphic Designing on the following three days, with Mobile App Development and Web Development on January 06 and 07, respectively.

Candidates are required to carry their ID cards and educational papers.

Alkhidmat has assembled a team of female volunteers to undertake these interviews, which are likely to draw a large number of candidates.

Naveed Ali Baig, CEO of Alkhidmat Karachi, is satisfied that all preparations for this stage have been made and the Bano Qabil project is moving forward in accordance with the vision of Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, President of Alkhidmat Karachi, who desired that the city’s youth proceed to be financially independent and strong while contributing to their family rent and bills as well as the nation’s economy.

He also announced that the classes for men will also begin in January.