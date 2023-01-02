Muslim Bidder Defeats Jewish Lobby in Purchasing Pakistani Property in the US

Shahal Khan, CEO of US-based Burkhan World Investments, has submitted the highest bid of $6.8 million for the Pakistan Embassy property in Washington DC, defeating the second-highest offer by a Jewish group.

It has been reported that the embassy building will be auctioned to the CEO of Burkhan World Investments after his massive offer.

As quoted by Dawn, an official from Burkhan World, Devin Orrego Guevara, stated that Shahal Khan intends to convert the building into a center of peace, which will be affiliated with the Khan Institute of Economic Security and Peace at an American University. However, the name of the university wasn’t mentioned.

As far as the Jewish group is concerned, it planned to turn Pakistan’s building into a synagogue, a Jewish worship place. The Jewish group’s bid was followed by an American investment firm, which is dominated by Indian-origin employees.

Brief Background

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the federal cabinet authorized the proposal of auctioning off one of the two Pakistan Embassy buildings in Washington DC.

She revealed that former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani had approved the renovation of those two buildings in 2010. Subsequently, one of the buildings was fully renovated, but the second one’s restoration work was only 60% completed. In addition, the US government had revoked the diplomatic status of that building, she added. Hence, the government decided to auction it to the highest bidder.