NA Body Against Shifting PSQCA Headquarters to Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology has recommended that the headquarters of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) should not be shifted from Karachi to Islamabad.

The 25th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held under the Chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Science and Technology Additional Secretary apprised the committee that under the PSQCA Act of 1996, the headquarters of the Authority shall be in Karachi and it may, with the approval of the federal government, setup regional offices at such places as when and where required. He informed that a Bill was introduced in the Senate by Senator Kauda Babar for transferring the headquarter from Karachi to Islamabad.

The Bill was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology for consideration. He informed that the committee considered the amendment in Section (2) of the PSQCA Act and passed the Bill with a majority.

The Additional Secretary was of the view that the said shifting is not feasible. The committee recommended that headquarters should not be shifted.

While briefing on the updated status of the Hemp Policy, the committee was informed by the Additional Secretary that a summary regarding National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy was submitted to Cabinet Division on 1st September 2022, which was routed through the Ministry of Narcotics Control, M/o Commerce and M/o National Food Security & Research. He also informed that the Cabinet Division has forwarded the summary to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval.

The committee directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to pursue the case for issuance of the National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy as early as possible.