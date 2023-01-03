Women Break Into House in Lahore and Steal Mobile Phones

Two ladies entered a residence in Lahore’s Ghaziabad neighborhood and stole cell phones.

The crime occurred in Lahore’s Ghaziabad district, according to reports.

Two women were visible entering a home and taking cell phones in the CCTV video of the crime. The thieves and a suspect on a motorbike fled the area soon after.

Meanwhile, police have indicated that a complaint has been filed, and that attempts are being made to apprehend the culprits using CCTV evidence.

In related news, a youngster was murdered on Sunday night after he fought a robbery attempt on the Chakdara Bypass Road in Lower Dir.

Before he died, the victim, identified as Mohammad Izhar, informed Chakdara police that unknown men forced their way into his car and stole Rs. 15,000 and a cell phone from him. He claimed the men started firing at him as he tried to resist, gravely injuring him, he reportedly passed away on the way to the hospital.

The Chakdara police launched a complaint against unknown thieves based on his father’s testimony and began additional investigations.